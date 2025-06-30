Pep Biel News: Scores, assists in loss

Biel scored a goal off his lone shot, made an assist, created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chicago.

Biel was quiet during the first half but then came out firing after halftime to put his side back in contention with a goal an an assist during a three-minute span. With six goals and eight assists over 19 starts this season, the midfielder is finally meeting the expectations put on him when he came to Charlotte a year ago.