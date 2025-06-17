Pep Chavarria News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Chavarria has signed a contract extension with Rayo Vallecano until 2030, the club announced.

Chavarria joined Rayo Vallecano in 2022 and has played more than 70 games for the team, establishing himself as the undisputed starter at left-back. In the 2024-25 season, he made 34 appearances, recorded one assist, created 24 chances and contributed well on both ends with 79 crosses, 46 tackles, 30 interceptions and 93 clearances, all of which were career highs in league play. The Catalan proved to be a reliable and consistent presence on the flank throughout the campaign.