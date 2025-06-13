Peque News: Limited impact in first season

Peque recorded one goal and one assist across 26 appearances (14 starts) in LaLiga.

Peque had some quality moments in this first season in LaLiga, but his role was inconsistent, and he was never able to settle into a regular starting role. He might remain as a depth option in 2025/26, though he's not likely to earn a consistent starting role, especially if players such as Ruben Vargas (hamstring) and Akor Adams (thigh) are healthy after the offseason.