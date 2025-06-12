Pervis Estupinan News: Constant attacking weapon

Estupinan notched one goal, one assist, 26 chances created and 119 crosses (41 accurate) across 30 appearances (26 starts) in the Premier League.

The Ecuador full-back turned in another solid campaign for the Seagulls and was a regular presence on the left side of the defense. Barring the occasional absence here and there, the only time he missed semi-extended time was when he missed four games in a row (EPL and FA Cup) between Jan. 25 and Feb. 14 due to an undisclosed injury. Estupinan should remain a regular starter for the Seagulls in 2025/26 if he isn't transferred to another club.