Pervis Estupinan News: Constant attacking weapon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Estupinan notched one goal, one assist, 26 chances created and 119 crosses (41 accurate) across 30 appearances (26 starts) in the Premier League.

The Ecuador full-back turned in another solid campaign for the Seagulls and was a regular presence on the left side of the defense. Barring the occasional absence here and there, the only time he missed semi-extended time was when he missed four games in a row (EPL and FA Cup) between Jan. 25 and Feb. 14 due to an undisclosed injury. Estupinan should remain a regular starter for the Seagulls in 2025/26 if he isn't transferred to another club.

