Peter Stroud News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Stroud recorded 29 passes in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Stroud will miss his first match of the season as he is set to serve a one match suspension through injury. He had started the last five games in a row, collecting seven tackles with six clearances in that span. Felipe Carballo could see the start in the defensive midfield for RBNY against Toronto.

Peter Stroud
New York Red Bulls
