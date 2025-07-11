Menu
Peyton Miller Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 11, 2025

Miller (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Austin, per the New England injury report.

Miller is questionable for Saturday's trip to Austin a major concern as the left-back has started and gone the full 90 more often than not in recent matches. It would be a major blow if Miller is ruled out, especially with something that could turn into a lingering issue, such as his ankle injury.

Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
