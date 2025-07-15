Peyton Miller Injury: Still not training fully

Miller (ankle) was unable to train fully and only participated in the first 15 minutes of training, according to Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Miller is still attempting to return from his ankle injury and is still not yet training with the group, once again limited to the first few minutes. This implies the defender is still a bit away from a return, still needing to train fully with the club. He will look ahead to Saturday's match against orlando for a possible replacement, although that will depend on his development.