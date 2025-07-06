Philip Zinckernagel News: All-around star in loss

Zinckernagel scored a goal in Chicago Fire's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

The forward also had 10 crosses and 10 corner kicks, creating three chances for his side. He did not get much support from his teammates but the volume is encouraging ahead of a clash against San Diego FC Saturday. San Diego is at the top of the West but has allowed 29 goals in 21 MLS matches so there's some chances to be had.