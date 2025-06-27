Philip Zinckernagel News: Four shots in home defeat

Zinckernagel recorded four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Zinckernagel took four shots and created three chances. This made it three games in a row where he has had two or more chances created. He has also had a shot on target in each of the last eight games, and this is the only game in his last five starts in which he hasn't scored. This season he has scored seven goals and created five assists in 16 games with eight of these goal involvements coming in the most recent eight matches.