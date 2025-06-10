Menu
Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in scoring rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 7-1 win against D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Zinckernagel's form of late has been upstanding, collecting five goals and three assists in the last seven games in a row, while also recording a goal in the last four games. With seven goals in 15 appearances, he already surpasses his career high, while also being just two assists away from matching his career high.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
