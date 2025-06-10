Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in scoring rout
Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 7-1 win against D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Zinckernagel's form of late has been upstanding, collecting five goals and three assists in the last seven games in a row, while also recording a goal in the last four games. With seven goals in 15 appearances, he already surpasses his career high, while also being just two assists away from matching his career high.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now