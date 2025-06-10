Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in scoring rout

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 7-1 win against D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Zinckernagel's form of late has been upstanding, collecting five goals and three assists in the last seven games in a row, while also recording a goal in the last four games. With seven goals in 15 appearances, he already surpasses his career high, while also being just two assists away from matching his career high.