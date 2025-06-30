Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in win

Zinckernagel scored a goal off three shots (two on target), made an assist, created four chances and sent in six crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Zinckernagel had a man-of-the-match performance here, opening the scoring for Chicago with a brilliant solo effort in the 23rd minute and then assisting Brian Gutierrez for the second two minutes later. After starting the campaign slowly, the attacker has been unstoppable as of late, with five goals and four assists over the last six starts.