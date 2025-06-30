Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Zinckernagel scored a goal off three shots (two on target), made an assist, created four chances and sent in six crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Zinckernagel had a man-of-the-match performance here, opening the scoring for Chicago with a brilliant solo effort in the 23rd minute and then assisting Brian Gutierrez for the second two minutes later. After starting the campaign slowly, the attacker has been unstoppable as of late, with five goals and four assists over the last six starts.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now