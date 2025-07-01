Philipp Treu News: Signs with former club Freiburg

Treu has signed a contract with SC Freiburg on a permanent move from St. Pauli, his new club announced. "Philipp has developed tremendously, and we are delighted about his return to SC Freiburg. Philipp defends consistently and can also create a goal-scoring threat. He brings a good mix of stamina and the number of sprints he makes to the pitch. His character and attitude are second to none. It's certainly an advantage that he knows many of the people involved and the processes we use," said sporting director Klemens Hartenbach.

Treu joined the Freiburg football academy at the age of 16 and won the DFB Junior Cup with the U19 team in 2018. A year later, he was promoted to the U23 team and celebrated promotion to the 3. Liga with the team in 2021. Treu played 62 competitive matches for Freiburg. After finishing runner-up in 2023, he moved to FC St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga. He was promoted directly to the Bundesliga with the northern German club. The 24-year-old made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga for St. Pauli last season and created 22 chances to provide two assists.