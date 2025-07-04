Menu
Philippe Coutinho News: Completes permanent Vasco move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Coutinho has joined Vasco da Gama on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa, his former club announced Friday.

Coutinho was never able to settle with Aston Villa, and a permanent move to Vasco da Gama was highly expected, given the direction of talks between both clubs. The former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker should continue to play a prominent role for Vasco in the Brazilian Serie A. In contrast, Aston Villa will pivot in another direction if they need depth in their attacking midfield.

