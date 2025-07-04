Philippe Coutinho News: Completes permanent Vasco move
Coutinho has joined Vasco da Gama on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa, his former club announced Friday.
Coutinho was never able to settle with Aston Villa, and a permanent move to Vasco da Gama was highly expected, given the direction of talks between both clubs. The former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker should continue to play a prominent role for Vasco in the Brazilian Serie A. In contrast, Aston Villa will pivot in another direction if they need depth in their attacking midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now