Philippe Coutinho News: Transfer imminent after loan

Coutinho has reached the end of his loan with Vasco da Gama but is expected to return to the club in another deal shortly, according to John Townley of Birmingham Mail.

Coutinho is finally starting to find his legs in Brazil with Vasco da Gama after an unsuccessful couple of years in Europe after joining Aston Villa, starting in all 26 of his games this campaign. However, the attacker is still to return to Villa while the clubs figure out a contract situation, as he is keen to return to Brazil, although it is up in the air if it will be another loan or permanent. That said, a deal will likely be done within the next few weeks, with Vasco to resume play on July 29.