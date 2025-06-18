Menu
Pierrick Capelle headshot

Pierrick Capelle Injury: Renews deal until 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Capelle has extended with Angers until 2026, according to his club.

Capelle is going to continue in his veteran role with Angers, as the midfielder inked a deal until 2026 this offseason. He only started in three of his 16 appearances last season, seeing most of his time in a rotational role. He will likely continue in this role next campaign, not probable to see a major rise in time.

