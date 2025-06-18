Pierrick Capelle Injury: Renews deal until 2026
Capelle has extended with Angers until 2026, according to his club.
Capelle is going to continue in his veteran role with Angers, as the midfielder inked a deal until 2026 this offseason. He only started in three of his 16 appearances last season, seeing most of his time in a rotational role. He will likely continue in this role next campaign, not probable to see a major rise in time.
