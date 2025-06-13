Portu News: Super-sub option in Girona

Portu featured in 32 matches across competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring once and adding two assists.

Portu delivered reliable performances with three goal contributions in 767 minutes although he started only six games this season, nearly half as many as last season. Portu started five of the last six games of the campaign, finding two goal contributions in that span. It remains unclear if he will have a greater role next season or remain a super-sub option for the Catalans since Girona will not play in Europe during the next campaign.