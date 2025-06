Owusu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against FC Cincinnati.

For the midweek game, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint's lone cross found Owusu, who headed in a goal. Since mid-May, his offensive form has significantly picked up. Logged with eight appearances, it includes five goals on 13 shots (nine on goal), 2.4 per game.