Prince-Osei Owusu News: Nets brace in win

Owusu scored two goals off three shots (two on target) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Owusu was quiet for the first half hour but then used a two-minute span to score twice and pave the way for his team to win all three points in play. With six goals and two assists over 18 appearances this season, the striker is on pace to have his best numbers since he came to MLS in 2023.