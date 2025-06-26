Menu
Quilindschy Hartman headshot

Quilindschy Hartman News: Signs with Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Hartman has signed with Burnley on a four-year deal from Feyenoord.

Hartman makes the move to the Premier League after seemingly being fully recovered from a torn ACL that saw him return in January. When healthy, Hartman was the regular left-back at Feyenoord producing 11 assists across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. It's unclear what Hartman's role will be in his first season, as both Lucas Pires and Bashir Humphreys are still on the team, both of whom featured at left-back in the Championship.

Quilindschy Hartman
Burnley
More Stats & News
