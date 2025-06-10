Quinn Sullivan Injury: Will represent USMNT

Sullivan has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Sullivan has been an undisputed starter on the flanks for Philadelphia and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Sullivan will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Charlotte and could also be out for the matches against Chicago, Columbus and Nashville if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Alejandro Bedoya will take on a larger role in the XI for Philly.