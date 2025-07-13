Quinn Sullivan News: Assists with lone chance created
Sullivan had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three off target shots and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.
Sullivan set up Bruno Damiani in the 24th minute assisting Philadlephia's second goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement since May for Sullivan who returned to action after missing four matches while away on international duty.
