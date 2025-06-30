Rabby Nzingoula News: Returns to Strasbourg

Nzingoula is returning to Strasbourg after spending the season on loan with Montpellier.

Nzingoula featured in 27 games for Montpellier, scoring one goal and contributing decently on defense with 67 tackles, 29 interceptions, and 22 clearances. The young French espoir is now heading back to his parent club Strasbourg, with his future a bit uncertain since he could be added to the senior squad under coach Liam Rosenior or be loaned out again to gain more experience.