Rafa Marin News: Joins Villarreal on loan
Marin has joined Villarreal on loan from Napoli with an option to buy, his new club announced.
Marin played just six matches for Napoli across all competitions last season after making 33 La Liga appearances for Alaves in 2023/24. The center-back will play in La Liga again with the yellow submarine and could remain several seasons with the club since there is an option to purchase after his one season loan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now