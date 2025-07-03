Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Rafa Marin headshot

Rafa Marin News: Joins Villarreal on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Marin has joined Villarreal on loan from Napoli with an option to buy, his new club announced.

Marin played just six matches for Napoli across all competitions last season after making 33 La Liga appearances for Alaves in 2023/24. The center-back will play in La Liga again with the yellow submarine and could remain several seasons with the club since there is an option to purchase after his one season loan.

Rafa Marin
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now