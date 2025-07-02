Rafa Mir News: Heading back to Sevilla

Mir is returning to his parent club Sevilla after ending his season-long loan spell in Valencia.

Mir featured in 22 games across all competitions for Valencia while on loan from Sevilla, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The striker is now returning to his parent club with two years remaining on his contract, and his future is a bit unclear since it is not yet certain if he will play a role heading into 2025/26 under new coach Matias Almeyda.