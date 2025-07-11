Rafael Fernandez News: Starting Friday

Fernandez (leg) is in the initial lineup for Friday's clash against Queretaro.

Fernandez is part of Xolos' back line and likely to feature on the right side in the Apertura season opener. The defender bounced back from a minor issue, before which he made 28 clearances, 20 tackles and 15 interceptions over 10 matches played in 2025. He'll look to retain the starting spot over Ramiro Franco and Aaron Mejia in future games.