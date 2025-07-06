Rafael Navarro News: Scores late penalty in loss

Navarro scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Navarro converted a penalty in the 89th minute for Colorado, marking his seventh goal in 18 appearances this season and his second consecutive game with a goal. He continues to lead the Rapids in shot attempts with 46 and has shown promising movement inside the box. Six of his shots came against SKC on Friday, his highest total in a match this season.