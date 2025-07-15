Rafael Navarro News: Scores, misses PK in win

Navarro scored a goal off seven shots (four on target), created one chance, drew three fouls but missed a penalty during Saturday's 3-0 win over Vancouver.

Navarro was very active up front as he scored his team's second goal at the half-hour mark and paced all players in shots attempted. He could added another goal to his tally during first half's stoppage time but the goalkeeper denied his penalty shot. Anyway, the striker has now three goals over his last four starts and defenses should be very concerned about his return to top form.