Rafael Navarro News: Scores second in 3-3 draw

Navarro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution.

Navarro scored the second goal of the game to put his team 2-0 up in the 40th minute. This was his sixth goal of the season, and despite playing 90 minutes in the last four games in a row, this is his only goal in this time. He took three shots, which is the third time in the last four games he has hit this total or more. His goal was his only shot on target of the match.