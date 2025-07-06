Rafael News: Makes four saves in victory

Rafael had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over St. Louis City SC.

Rafael made four saves for the second game in a row, although he couldn't find a clean sheet in either match. The goalkeeper made key saves from close range that helped lead his team to victory. Rafael's quick reflexes and average of three saves per game remain central to Real Salt Lake's defensive resilience. The goalie will aim to find a clean sheet again on Saturday against Houston.