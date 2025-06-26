Raheem Edwards Injury: Forced off injured

Edwards (undisclosed) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toronto due to an injury, according to the South Ward Network.

Edwards played a little more than an hour on Wednesday against Toronto before being forced off due to an apparent injury. He will undergo examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to spend time on the sidelines. Edwards started four of the last six games at left-back for NYRB, so his potential absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, with Omar Valencia possibly reclaiming the role.