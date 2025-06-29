Raheem Edwards News: Unused substitute Saturday

Edwards (knee) remained an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota, confirming his return from injury.

Edwards was deemed questionable ahead of Saturday's clash against Minnesota but ultimately featured on the bench, suggesting his knee injury wasn't major. That said, even though he started three of the last four MLS games, Edwards could likely see his minutes decrease a bit moving forward since the coach changed the formation to a back three with Serge Ngoma being preferred as a more offensive option on the left flank.