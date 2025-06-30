Menu
Ralph Priso News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Priso will miss Friday's game against Los Angeles Galaxy due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Priso has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Friday's game against Los Angeles Galaxy. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for Vancouver this campaign, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Pedro Vite likely playing in a more central position again.

Ralph Priso
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
