Ralph Priso News: Set for suspension
Priso will miss Friday's game against Los Angeles Galaxy due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Priso has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Friday's game against Los Angeles Galaxy. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for Vancouver this campaign, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Pedro Vite likely playing in a more central position again.
