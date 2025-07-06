Ramiro Enrique News: Keeps up the momentum

Enrique scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Enrique picked up his third consecutive and sixth start of the season, and he made the most of the opportunity by scoring his third goal in the last three games. He is up to 11 shots and five on target over the three-game span, while he also has at least one chance created in each outing.