Ramiro Enrique News: Scores brace in victory
Enrique scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 win over St. Louis City SC.
Enrique scored twice inside the first 22 minutes, converting a close-range strike in the 7th minute and a center-of-the-box finish in the 22nd minute, setting Orlando on their way. He registered five shots during the game, a season high for the forward. Enrique also added one chance created for the second time this season, possibly showing some qualities to create danger apart from his shots.
