Ramiro News: On bench Friday

Ramiro (lower leg) is on the bench to face Minnesota United on Friday.

Ramiro could get his first minutes of play since May 31 after overcoming a leg injury. While he's usually reliable for his averages of 39.3 accurate passes, 2.2 clearances and 2.0 tackles per game, the Brazilian has failed to score or assist and has been shown six yellow cards in 15 starts over the current campaign. He'll aim to replace either Kaick or Patrickson Delgado in the holding midfield zone at some point.