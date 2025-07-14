Ramiro Sordo News: Nets on Saturday

Sordo was injured and subbed out in the 80th minute of Saturday's 3-0 win versus Pumas UNAM. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Sordo capitalized on Rodrigo Parra Arteaga's error to double the lead in the 54th minute. He also contributed defensively with three tackles and a clearance. This early impact is notable, considering he scored just three goals across the entire previous season.