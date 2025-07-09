Ramon Sosa News: Exits Forest for Brazil

Sosa has completed a transfer to Palmeiras from Nottingham Forest, according to his former club.

Sosa is ending his time in England after only one season with Forest, as the attacker will head to Brazil to join Palmeiras. He would only earn three starts during the season in 22 appearances, adding an assist and three goals. He will likely see an elevated role in Brazil, hoping this can kickstart his career again after a quiet season with Forest.