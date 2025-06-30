Ramon Terrats News: Heads back to Villarreal
Terrats is heading back to his parent club Villarreal after his half of the season loan spell in Getafe, the club announced.
Terrats featured in 15 games for Getafe during his half-season loan spell and contributed four goals and one assist to help the club remain in the Spanish top flight. Terrats is now heading back to Villarreal where he still has one year left on his contract.
