Terrats has joined Espanyol on loan from Villarreal for the 2025/26 season with an option to purchase, his new club announced.

Terrats made his La Liga debut with Girona and spent the last half of the 2024/25 campaign at Getafe, where he scored four goals in 16 league appearances. He is a lifelong Espanyol fan and now joins the club he has supported since his youth.