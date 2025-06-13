Randy Nteka News: Scores three goals

Nteka scored three goals across 24 appearances (16 starts) in LaLiga.

Nteka was an unused sub in the final three matches of the season, and his last appearance came on April 24, so it's safe to say his role decreased toward the end of the campaign. Sergio Camello (toe) could be back for the next season, and it's not out of the question that Rayo might target a striker in the summer transfer window as well. Thus, it's uncertain how much of a role Nteka might have in the Rayo squad for the 2025/26 campaign.