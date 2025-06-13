Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Randy Nteka headshot

Randy Nteka News: Scores three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Nteka scored three goals across 24 appearances (16 starts) in LaLiga.

Nteka was an unused sub in the final three matches of the season, and his last appearance came on April 24, so it's safe to say his role decreased toward the end of the campaign. Sergio Camello (toe) could be back for the next season, and it's not out of the question that Rayo might target a striker in the summer transfer window as well. Thus, it's uncertain how much of a role Nteka might have in the Rayo squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now