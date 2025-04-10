Raphinha News: Scores once, assists two more

Raphinha scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and five chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Raphinha was excellent in Wednesday's dominant win as he took part in three of his side's four goals. He opened up the scoring in the 25th minute off a Pau Cubarsi assist, helped double the lead in the 48th minute with an assist on Robert Lewandowski's header, then sealed up the win in the 77th minute with a brilliant assist to Lamine Yamal. He has been absolutely dominant in the Champions League this season with 12 goals and seven assists in just 11 appearances. He created five chances in Wednesday's dominant win, adding three shots in his fifth consecutive UCL match.