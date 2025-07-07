Menu
Rasmus Alm Injury: Won't return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Alm has been placed on the 2025 season-ending injury list on Monday.

Alm's injury issues are more complicated than expected. The forward has been placed on the season-ending injury list due to osteitis pubis, which is an inflammation of the pelvic bone, while also dealing with sports hernia injuries and associated adductor strains. He'll finish the 2025 campaign having played only seven minutes.

Rasmus Alm
St. Louis City SC
