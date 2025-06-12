Rassoul Ndiaye News: Good midfield depth

Ndiaye made 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Ndiaye became a key rotational option in midfield, doubling his minutes from last season and posting new career highs in league play with one goal, 18 shots, 10 chances created, 32 crosses including 11 corners, 35 tackles, 12 interceptions and 24 clearances. The consistency he showed across 1,055 minutes cements his place as a reliable engine in the midfield for next season. He still has one year left on his contract and Le Havre doesn't have many financial solutions to bring competition in the midfield this summer.