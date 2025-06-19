Raul Asencio Injury: Forced off with pain

Asensio (undisclosed) was playing on antibiotics in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the first group stage game of the FIFA Club World Cup and was replaced at halftime for that reason, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "Asensio, for example, was on antibiotics and was suffering in the first half, which is why we made the change."

Asensio has been dealing with some pain since he was on antibiotics to play Wednesday's game, according to coach Xabi Alonso. Asensio was substituted at halftime and will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. That said, his potential absence against Pachuca on Sunday shouldn't impact the starting XI much since Antonio Rudiger is expected to return and Aurelien Tchouameni can play in central defense in the worst-case scenario.