Raul Asencio News: Returns to pitch

Asencio (undisclosed) started and played seven minutes in Sunday's 3- win over Pachuca.

Asencio returned to play after dealing with some issues in the club's previous match Sunday, seeing a short appearance after he was met with a red card just a few minutes in. However, this is still good news, as he can be deemed fit moving forward. He should return to his regular role after the suspension and is set to be fit for the start of the next campaign.