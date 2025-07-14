Raul Fernandez News: Signs one-year deal

Fernandez has signed with Alaves out of free agency, according to his new club.

Fernandez is finding his way back into La Liga this season after a year outside of the first tier of Spanish football, having joined Alaves on a one-year deal. He last played with Mirandes during the 2024/25 season, serving in 46 games for the club. He is likely set to serve as their backup moving forward, not seeing much time unless an injury occurs or he is needed in Cup matches.