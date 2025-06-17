Raul Sanchez News: Transfers to Necaxa

Sanchez has joined Necaxa from Spanish club Castellon, his new team announced Monday.

Sanchez could be an interesting addition to Rayos' offense after racking up 12 goals and four assists over 34 matches played in the 2024/25 La Liga 2 campaign. Despite never playing in first division, he has had outstanding performances on the left flank, excelling in attacking roles but also contributing some defensive stats. Already part of preseason training, Sanchez appears poised to challenge Pavel Perez and Johan Rojas for a starting position.