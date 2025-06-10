Rayan Cherki News: Completes move to City

Cherki has completed his transfer to Manchester City from Lyon, according to his new club.

Cherki has been linked to City, and the move has finally gone through, with the attacker inking a deal until 2030. He is coming off of his breakout season with Lyon, starting in 33 of his 42 appearances while recording 12 goals and 19 assists, breaking the 30-goal contribution mark. With the exit of Kevin De Bruyne and possibly other midfielders, spots in the team are opening up for the 21-year-old, with many expecting him to assume a solid role in his first campaign at the Etihad.