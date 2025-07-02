Rayan Philippe News: Signs with Hamburger SV

Philippe has signed a contract with Hamburger SV, joining from Braunschweig, his new club announced. "As a versatile and mobile attacking player, Rayan fits our requirements profile perfectly. He impresses, whether as a center forward, a suspended striker, or right winger, with his pace, depth, and goal threat. This makes us more difficult to predict and will improve our attacking transition game," said sporting director Claus Costa.

Philippe has joined Hamburger SV from Braunschweig to bolster their attack. The 24-year-old played in all 37 matches for Braunschweig last season and contributed 14 goals and six assists. He was directly involved in more than half of the team's goals and finished his time there with 22 goals and 11 assists in 62 games.