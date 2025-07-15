Raymundo Fulgencio News: Officially joining Bravos

Fulgencio was acquired by FC Juarez, ending his time with Tigres after the Clausura 2025 campaign, his new club announced Tuesday.

Fulgencio had few opportunities during his last stint with the Tigers, causing his career to plummet. He may now try to bounce back for a border city team that has built a very competitive roster for the domestic tournament and the Leagues Cup. The winger, also capable of playing centrally, last showed consistency in 2024 in Atlas, where he delivered eight assists in a span of 37 matches. He'll be in contention for playing time with all of Madson, Ricardinho and Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez.